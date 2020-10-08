Justin Herbert will start even with Tyrod Taylor healthy

Getty Images

Justin Herbert is the Chargers’ starting quarterback going forward.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn announced today that Herbert will remain the starter even if Tyrod Taylor is healthy and active for Monday night’s game at New Orleans. Taylor will be the No. 2 quarterback if he’s cleared to play after suffering a punctured lung from a painkilling injection administered by a team doctor.

Lynn was reluctant to make the move, but Herbert played well in relief of Taylor, even in his first start, in which he found out he was taking the field moments before kickoff.

The Chargers drafted Herbert in the first round because they believe he’s the long-term answer as a franchise quarterback successor to Philip Rivers. Now it’s officially Herbert’s job, likely for many years to come.