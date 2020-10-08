Nate Gerry apologizes for offensive social media posts from 2011-12

Getty Images

Offensive social media posts that Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry wrote in 2011 and 2012 surfaced Thursday. They included a racial slur.

Gerry apologized on social media.

“I have been made aware of some offensive social media posts I sent out many years ago,” Gerry wrote, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I am incredibly disappointed in myself and downright sick over these actions because I know that they don’t reflect my values as a person, but more importantly because I understand the damage that my words have caused. That type of language is never acceptable. I am committed to showing through my actions that is not who I am or what I represent. I take full accountability and apologize to the organization, to my teammates, our fans, our community and everyone who I have offended by these incredibly insensitive and harmful posts.”

The Eagles did not immediately respond to Zangaro’s request for comment.

Gerry, 25, was a teenager in South Dakota when the offensive tweets were posted.

The Eagles drafted him in the fifth round in 2017. He has played 280 of 284 defensive snaps this season.