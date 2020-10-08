New Orleans mayor says no to 25 percent capacity for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints were hoping to have the Superdome at 25 percent capacity for their game against the Chargers Monday, but the city isn’t ready for that kind of crowd.

According to Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declined the team’s request, which would have allowed around 18,500 fans.

Instead, they’ll have a small group of around 750 friends and family members in attendance again, assuming the game remains there. There has been some discussion of the game being moved to Indianapolis because of Hurricane Delta.

The Saints are still hoping to get more fans into the building soon. In an email to season ticket holders Wednesday, the team wrote that they “expect to host fans” at their next home game on Oct. 25 against the Panthers.