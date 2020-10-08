NFL investigating Titans for multiple workouts that violated COVID-19 protocols

The September 30 workout at a local high school may not have been the only time that multiple Titans players got together after a COVID-19 outbreak hit the roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the NFL and NFL Players Association are now investigating multiple unauthorized workouts in which Titans players got together to practice, in violation of safety guidelines, after the team facility closed because of the outbreak.

The total number of players involved is unclear, but reports indicate that it was a significant number.

At this point it’s unclear how the NFL is going to handle the mess in Tennessee, but the players involved in the workouts could face league discipline, as could the franchise in the form of fines and/or lost draft picks, and coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson could face league discipline as well.

Two more Titans players were revealed to have tested positive today, and it is unclear whether the Titans will be able to play their regularly scheduled game against the Bills on Sunday.

  3. Idiots are putting the whole league at risk. They should be forced to forfeit the entire season.

  4. Forfeit the game unless they can field a COVID free team. The team should consider players forfeiting their game checks. Yeah, you want to work out, but you can’t put the whole season in jeopardy over it. Flex the muscle between your ears.

  5. F the Titans. Could have a full yr but it’s teams like theirs that could spoil the fun (and money) for the other players and fans

  6. A key question in terms of punishments is going to be who exactly planned these workouts. A few guys deciding to workout on their own is one thing but this is beginning to sound like it was most of the team and that would seemingly require coaches or other team officials to have set it up. One question would be if these guys just showed up at this local high school or if somebody actually scheduled the use of the field.

  7. There are NO good answers. There are no FAIR answers. In this season of covid there will be a lot of inequities. Some teams will benefit-some won’t.

    The LEAST disruptive is Tenneesee just keeps forfeiting games.

    Some teams benefit-some don’t. There will be NO FAIRNESS this season to actually get a season.

    Forfeit the game unless they can field a COVID free team.

    The problem here is that the teams do not truly know who is “Covid Free” on their roster. So unless you are saying “If anyone on the roster has tested positive within the last 5 days the team must forfeit”, what you are proposing won’t work

  10. Shut this hot mess down for the season. Sending toxic players out on the playing field is just insane. The more that comes out the more it is plain to see they just ignored protocols. The term “ruin it for everyone” clearly is applicable to the Tennessee Titans at this time if they are allowed to continue. I’m not worried about the “if I get it I get it” stance. I’m worried about the “if I get it I get and if I spread it I spread it” apathy that goes right along with it and pisses me off.

