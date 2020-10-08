Randy Gregory returns to practice for the Cowboys

Getty Images

Defensive end Randy Gregory returned to practice with the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in 20 months on Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in September after missing all of the 2019 season while suspended for repeated violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory was allowed to be around the team in past several weeks but he was only allowed to attend meetings, do conditioning work and individual workouts. He can practice with the team for the next two weeks before he’s expected to be able to return to action for the Cowboys’ Week 7 game against the Washington Football Team.

Gregory last played in a Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in January, 2019. The NFL would suspended Gregory indefinitely in February. Gregory also missed all of the 2017 season to suspension as well.

Gregory has appeared in 28 career regular season games with 7.0 career sacks, 23 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.