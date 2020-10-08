Ravens also disclose “illness” for Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson attributed his failure to practice on Wednesday to a knee injury. Thursday’s injury report adds another explanation: Illness.

In this age of COVID-19, any mention of an illness raises red flags. However, any player with COVID-19 lands directly on the COVID-19 reserve list. He wouldn’t be on the normal injury report with an illness.

It’s unclear whether the knee would have allowed Jackson to practice, but for the illness. Regardless, it’s important to see whether he’ll be able to practice on Friday. If not, he’d be playing (if he plays) with no active preparation for the game against the Bengals.

The Ravens placed 15 total players on Thursday’s report. Other than running back Mark Ingram and defensive tackle Brandon Williams, both of whom got a rest day off, all others have injuries or an illness.

Noteworthy names include tight end Mark Andrews (thigh; limited), cornerback Marcus Peters (thigh; limited), and tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder/hip; limited).