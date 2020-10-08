Ravens waive Geno Stone

Getty Images

Ravens safety Geno Stone practiced Thursday morning. The team cut him Thursday afternoon.

The Ravens announced the transaction with no corresponding move. They could promote cornerback Khalil Dorsey, who no longer reverts back to the practice squad after being a game-day promotion.

Baltimore selected Stone in the seventh round of the draft this spring.

He was a healthy scratch in every game.

Stone made 126 tackles, a sack, six interceptions, seven pass breakups and four forced fumbles in 32 games over three seasons at Iowa.