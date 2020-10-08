Report: Cardinals visiting with, intend to sign Prince Amukamara

Getty Images

The Cardinals are reportedly getting set to add a veteran cornerback to their defense.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that cornerback Prince Amukamara is coming in to visit with the team and the Cardinals intend to sign him to their roster.

It would be a homecoming for Amukamara. His family moved to Glendale, Arizona when he was five and he played high school football in the city before going to Nebraska.

Amukamara signed with the Raiders in May, but failed to make the roster out of camp this summer. He spent the last three seasons with the Bears and has also spent time with the Jaguars and Giants since entering the league as a 2011 first-round pick.