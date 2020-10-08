Report: Lamar Jackson is expected to play

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, due to a knee injury. His absence raises questions about his availability for Sunday against the Bengals.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Jackson is still expected to play, and that the two days off are precautionary.

Despite the precaution and the expectation that he’ll play, Jackson obviously has an injury. It will be interesting to see if he practices on Friday. Even if he does, he won’t be as prepared for Sunday’s game as he otherwise would have been.

Will that be enough to give Joe Burrow and company a chance to pull of what would be a huge upset? We’ll find out on Sunday.