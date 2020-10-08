Report: MyCole Pruitt didn’t attend offsite workouts

Getty Images

The Titans added receiver MyCole Pruitt to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. It invited the obvious question: Did Pruitt participate in the unauthorized offsite workout(s) the Titans had last week and did he contract the virus there or spread it?

Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports Pruitt was not in attendance at Montgomery Bell Academy with teammates.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are investigating the workout(s), which are in violation of safety guidelines, and the team could face “historic” penalties.

The Titans have had 23 members of the organization test positive for the coronavirus, including 13 players.

The NFL acknowledged Thursday night it remains uncertain whether the Titans will be cleared to play this week. As of now, the Bills at Titans game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 13.