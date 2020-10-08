Saints won’t relocate to Indianapolis for Monday night’s game

Getty Images

The Saints’ request to have 25 percent of the Superdome open for fans on Monday night didn’t get granted, but they are set to play in New Orleans.

Earlier this week, concerns about Hurricane Delta hitting New Orleans led to discussion about the team moving to Indianapolis to practice this week. There was also talk about possibly playing Monday night’s game against the Chargers there, but it doesn’t appear to be on the table any longer.

Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com reports that the Saints told team employees that they will be staying put. Changes to both the strength and path of the storm led to the decision to stay put.

LSU was scheduled to play Missouri at home on Saturday, but the school decided to relocate the game to the other school ahead of the Saints’ call about staying home.