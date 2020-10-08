Scotty Miller is expected to play Thursday, Mike Evans decision after warmups

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have four wide receivers on their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Bears and the status of two of them is up in the air.

Mike Evans and Scotty Miller were both listed as questionable while Chris Godwin and Justin Watson have each been ruled out by the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Miller, who is dealing with hip and groin injuries, is expected to play against the Bears. He reports that there is optimism about Evans’ chances of playing through his ankle injury, but a final decision is going to wait until he goes through pregame warmups.

The Bucs signed Cyril Grayson off the practice squad this week to go with Jaydon Mickens and Tyler Johnson in what would be a thin receiver group if Evans doesn’t wind up on the field in Chicago.