Steelers add T.J. Watt to injury report with knee issue

Getty Images

Receivers Diontae Johnson (toe) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) returned to full practices Thursday after missing Wednesday.

That was the good news for the Steelers.

The bad news was they added linebacker T.J. Watt to the report. Watt missed practice with a knee injury.

He has missed only one game in his career, playing 50 of 51 possible games. Watt sat out a 2017 game against the Vikings with a groin injury.

Watt has 3.5 sacks, an interception, nine tackles and two pass breakups in three games, earning AFC defensive player of the month for the first month of the season.

Cornerback Joe Haden (illness) was back to work Thursday and had a full practice.

Linebacker Marcus Allen (foot) and fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) remained out.