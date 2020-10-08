Titans add MyCole Pruitt, Breon Borders to reserve COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans added tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad defensive back Breon Borders to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

The Titans previously placed receiver Corey Davis, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, fullback Khari Blasingame and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the 53-player roster to the COVID-19 list. Tight end Tommy Hudson and receiver Cameron Batson are on the list from the team’s practice squad.

Those players joined offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin on the team’s COVID-19 list. Wilson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Sept. 6 and Mabin was placed on the list before the trip to Minnesota in Week Three.