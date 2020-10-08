Titans-Bills moves to Tuesday, Bills-Chiefs moved from Thursday to Sunday

Getty Images

The NFL is continuing to juggle its schedule in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans-Bills game that had been scheduled for Sunday will now be played on Tuesday night, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That assumes the Titans can safely play and have no more positive tests, which given the outbreak on the Titans’ roster is not a safe assumption.

Unfortunately, the Bills had been scheduled to play the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football a week from tonight. They can’t play on just 48 hours’ rest, so that game will now move to the following Sunday.

Ordinarily the NFL might have been eager to move Thursday Night Football because it was scheduled to go head-to-head with a presidential debate and surely would have had poor ratings. But President Trump said today that he would not participate in that debate because it was going to be conducted virtually, so it appears next Thursday night will have neither football nor a debate, when as of this morning it was scheduled to have both.

Indeed, every schedule is tentative at this point. But for now, this is what the NFL is hoping to do.