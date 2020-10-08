Tyron Smith considering options, including shutting down

Getty Images

Tyron Smith wasn’t at practice Thursday, and that absence might be considerably longer.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Cowboys left tackle is “gathering medical opinions” about the neck injury which has been a persistent problem.

One option that has been discussed is shutting him down for the season. He hasn’t come to a final decision, but the fact that’s being discussed underscores how serious the problem is considered.

The 29-year-old Smith has dealt with stingers for some time. He missed two games, but came back to play last week against the Browns before missing the last two days of practice.