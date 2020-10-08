Tyron Smith remains out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

It looks like Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith‘s return to the lineup might have been a one week engagement.

Smith missed two games with a neck injury, but played every snap of the team’s Week Four loss to the Browns. Smith was out of practice on Wednesday and he’s sitting out again on Thursday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked before practice if Smith had a setback during his return to action.

“He’s further back than he was this time last week, would be the best way to describe it,” McCarthy said.

Brandon Knight started in Smith’s place when he missed the two games earlier in the season. Center Joe Looney is set to miss the game against the Giants with Tyler Biadasz taking over, so it will be a new look on the line for the Cowboys as they try for their second win of the season.