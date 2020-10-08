Vance McDonald wants NFL to set foundation “that establishes fair play” amid COVID-19

Getty Images

Tight end Vance McDonald was one of the Steelers players who had their plans for Week Four upended when the NFL rescheduled their game against the Titans as a result of an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests in Tennessee.

That outbreak has sparked an investigation by the league into whether the Titans have broken the protocols put in place to deal with the pandemic and McDonald said on Thursday that he felt “angry” last weekend about what happened. He said he’s moved on to understanding that everyone has to be adaptable, but called on the league to take action when and if they find out that a team has not been doing what’s required of them.

“It’s all about that fair playing field,” McDonald said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “Until that is established and figured out, I feel like we’re moving through this with blinders on. Obviously we’re going to have to do that to some degree throughout this whole journey, but that doesn’t mean that we say, ‘All right, whatever happens, happens.’ There’s got to be some sort of foundation that we can come back to as a league that establishes fair play. When one team, like as you mentioned with the Titans, and again, I’m not saying we know all the details or whatever, but if one team’s blunder is another team’s just misfortune, like how Ben [Roethlisberger] mentioned, felt like we got the short end of the stick, yeah, I feel the same way.”

The Steelers were directly impacted by the Titans outbreak last weekend, but the entire league will be watching to see how the league responds after their dive into what might have contributed to the spread of the virus over the last 10 days.