Von Miller: “If I can play, I’m going to play”

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller is recovering from ankle surgery, and hoping to get back on the field as soon as he can.

Even if that means coming back during what appears to be a lost season for his team.

Miller told Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post that he’s not ruling out a December return, if he’s well enough to play. He had surgery on Sept. 11 to repair a dislocated ankle tendon.

“I’m optimistic,” Miller said. “I’ve been through the ACL surgery [in 2013] and this rehab is nothing like that rehab. I’m trying to stay in the present and stack days and when December comes around, see where I’m at. If I can play, I’m going to play. If it’s not healthy and it’s ridiculous to play, then I won’t play.”

Miller had already recovered from COVID-19 this offseason, so the Sept. 8 injury was a tough blow for the veteran pass-rusher. He knew immediately the situation was serious.

“I knew it was something different,” he said. “It felt like somebody stepped on my ankle and that’s what guys who tore their Achilles said tearing that felt like. I felt my Achilles right when it happened and that felt normal. I continued to walk and when I took the next step, the side of my ankle was so painful, I had to sit down. I took my cleat off and felt the peroneal tendon on the side of my ankle and I knew it was something serious. But I didn’t think I would need surgery but then the MRI [showed] I had dislocated the tendon. . . .

“The first two days [post-injury] were tough. But as soon as I got through that part of grieving, I just got into the mindset of, ‘What can I do to get back this season?’ I look at this as a challenge, the same kind of challenge I went through with COVID-19.”

He’s still being tested every day at the team facility, but hasn’t been able to begin his rehab or even go out to watch practice yet, casting some doubt on his comeback hopes.