Zac Taylor: A.J. Green’s time will come

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of the last three games, but veteran wide receiver A.J. Green hasn’t been the beneficiary of the rookie’s acclimation to life in the NFL.

Green has been targeted 33 times so far this season and 14 of those passes have resulted in completions that have netted 119 yards. Last Sunday saw Green catch one pass for three yards, so it’s not a clear case of things building up over time for the longtime Bengals star.

The lack of production isn’t something causing Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to lose sleep, however. Taylor said Green is “doing the right things” and that he’s confident there will be times when the receiver puts up the kind of numbers that have made him a fixture in the franchise’s record books.

“His time will come,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “There is going to be moments where he has unbelievable games and he’s going to help us win here. It’s tremendous to have that guy as a captain and a part of this offense and this team.”

Green has been the No. 1 wideout throughout his time in Cincinnati, but last year’s ankle injury kept him off the field for a long stretch and the early returns from this season suggest a new role will be in the cards for however long he remains with the Bengals.