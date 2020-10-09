Bills won’t practice Friday

Getty Images

The NFL announced changes to the schedule on Thursday that included moving the Bills-Titans game scheduled for Sunday to Tuesday night.

That shift has led to a change in the Bills’ schedule for Friday. Chris Brown of the team’s website reports that the Bills will not hold a practice on Friday.

While the league has moved the game to Tuesday, it’s not a sure thing that it will be played at this point. The Titans have had players test positive for COVID-19 the last two days and continued positives would put the rescheduled game at risk as well.

The move to Tuesday will also impact the Bills in Week Six. They were scheduled to play the Chiefs in a Thursday night game, but it would move to the weekend if Tuesday’s game is played.