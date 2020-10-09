Bucs concerned about loss of Vita Vea

Getty Images

While it was eclipsed by Tom Brady‘s late mistake, the Bucs may have suffered another significant hit in the final moments of last night’s loss to the Bears.

Via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea was carted off in the fourth quarter.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn’t offer a specific update, but didn’t sound optimistic.

“It’s a big loss,” Arians said. “You don’t have another Vita, that’s for sure. But other guys who step in and step up and take it.”

Arians was hauled off after teammate Devin White fell across his right foot and ankle, bending it awkwardly.

He’s been a big part of an exceptional Buccaneers run defense, which is allowing just 64.3 yards per game.