Cairo Santos felt he was due to hit game-winning field goal

Getty Images

Bears kicker Cairo Santos has been through a lot of ups and downs over the course of his NFL career.

One of the low points came on October 6, 2019. That’s when Santos missed all four field goals he tried for the Titans in a 14-7 loss to the Bills. Santos was released the next day and he remained unemployed until signing with the Bears in late August. Eddy Pineiro‘s trip to injured reserve gave him a chance to move to the active roster ahead of Week One and he’s made the most of it.

Santos, who had a stint with the Buccaneers in 2018, was 5-of-7 on field goals in the first four weeks and he made both kicks he tried on Thursday night. He made a 47-yarder early in the fourth quarter and a 38-yarder with just over a minute to go that accounted for the final 20-19 margin of victory.

“I really wanted the opportunity,” Santos said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I felt like I was due to have something like that. I just wanted to have a streak of games and of makes to get it going, and I knew I couldn’t kind of take off from there.”

The Bears have experience with kickers falling short late in games. Santos went the other way and that’s part of the reason why the Bears are 4-1 on Friday morning.