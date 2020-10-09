Chargers put Austin Ekeler on injured reserve

Getty Images

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler went for a second opinion on his hamstring injury after initially being told that he would be out for at least a month, but it appears the news wasn’t much better.

The Chargers announced on Friday that Ekeler has been placed on injured reserve. He will have to remain on the list for at least three games before he’ll be eligible to return to action.

Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley will handle the running back duties with Ekeler out of the picture.

Ekeler’s roster spot will be taken by wide receiver Tyron Johnson. He had a 53-yard touchdown catch after being called up from the practice squad for last Sunday’s game.

The Chargers also announced that they have signed former Dolphins and Jets running back Kalen Ballage to their practice squad.