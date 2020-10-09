Chase Young questionable for Washington

Getty Images

Washington will have a new quarterback under center, but a far more important piece of the future is closer to a return.

Rookie defensive end Chase Young is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams, after missing last week with a groin injury. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

The Football Team has tried to play it carefully with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, managing his work in training camp as well. He had 2.5 sacks in the first three games.

Washington has ruled out tight end Marcus Baugh (non-injury related), wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe; IR), and cornerback Greg Stroman (foot). They also listed offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (elbow) and LB Cole Holcomb (knee) as questionable.

Wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Dontrelle Inman didn’t have an injury designation, so they’re good to go for Sunday.