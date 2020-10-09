Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit will again call a Monday Night Football game

Getty Images

For the second time this season, ESPN will put its top college football broadcast team on an NFL game.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call Monday night’s Broncos-Patriots game, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported and PFT has confirmed. The game, which was postponed from Sunday afternoon to Monday at 5 p.m. ET because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Patriots, will also have Laura Rutledge as sideline reporter.

That’s good news for football fans, as Fowler and Herbstreit are a strong pairing, generally considered ESPN’s best football broadcast team, college or pro.

The regularly scheduled Monday night game on ESPN, Chargers and Saints, will be called by the usual Monday night team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.