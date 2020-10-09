Colts rule Anthony Castonzo, Darius Leonard out

Getty Images

The Colts will be without two of their top players for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

According to Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, left tackle Anthony Castonzo (ribs) and linebacker Darius Leonard (groin) have been ruled out this week.

Castonzo’s absence shakes up what has been one of the league’s steadiest and best lines. They had kept the same group for 20 straight games, the longest streak in the league.

Le'Raven Clark will start in Castonzo’s place, against a Browns team capable of being disruptive with their pass-rush.