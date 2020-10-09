David Njoku will return to action Sunday

Getty Images

The Browns will activate tight end David Njoku for Sunday’s game, Tom Withers of The Associated Press reports.

Njoku returned to practice this week and was a full participant for each practice.

He has not played since Week One when he made three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown before spraining his knee. He spent three weeks on injured reserve.

“He has been really engaged the entire time he has been out in terms of being in the meetings and is as dialed in as much as he was allowed to with the rules,” Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing said. “I think he was really excited to get back on the field on Wednesday, be out there with his teammates and go compete against. It has been really good to have him out there.”

The Browns are deep at the position with Austin Hooper, rookie Harrison Bryant and Stephen Carlson having combined for 19 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.