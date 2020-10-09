Dolphins putting Austin Jackson on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins are in no rush to replace quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he’s a little less secure today in other ways.

According to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins are putting rookie left tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

Jackson, their first-round pick from Southern Cal, has started all four games this year.

He left last week’s game with a foot injury, and will miss at least the next three weeks now that he’s on IR.

To fill his roster spot, they promoted running back Salvon Ahmed to the active roster.