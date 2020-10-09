Eagles will continue to be without Alshon Jeffery this weekend

Getty Images

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has made progress in his bid to come back from last year’s foot injury, but an illness has created a new complication this week.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Jeffery hasn’t been around the team the last couple of days because he’s sick. As a result, he’ll be inactive for the fifth straight week.

“Alshon, we were hoping that he would get some practice reps this week,” Pederson said in his press conference. “But he has an illness. It’s not related to COVID. It’s just an illness, and so he’s been out of the building the last couple days, so he’ll be out.”

The Eagles were also without DeSean Jackson last week due to a hamstring injury. He’s been limited in practice this week and Pederson said the team will “try to see if he can make it to game time” against the Steelers.