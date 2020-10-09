Harrison Smith fined $15K for hit on Jordan Akins

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings safety Harrison Smith heard from the league after being ejected from last Sunday’s game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Texans tight end Jordan Akins.

Smith told reporters in Minnesota on Friday that he was fined $15,000 for the hit. He said that he is going to appeal the fine and said part of the reason is to hear what the league believes he should have done differently.

“Obviously, I wasn’t a fan of it,” Smith said of the ejection, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Akins suffered a concussion on the hit and remains in the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Harrison Smith fined $15K for hit on Jordan Akins

  1. Cry me a river. This guy is a flat out dirty cheap shot artist through and through. Should have been an ejection and much steeper fine.

  2. BS… Harry has never been a dirty player. Anyone who says otherwise is ignorant to what type of player/ man he is. He’s a tough old school player who will lay a legal hit on you.
    These new rules make it hard on good defensive players. Everything is tilted towards the offense. Check out the scoring.

  4. Thank You! It’s about time.
    Finally Smith gets called out for his cheap and dirty tactics. It’s been long overdue, he’s been getting away with it for too long.
    His ignorant defenders will come out in droves, blame the receiver, complain about this fine, as well as the ejection, idiots, every last one of them.
    Hopefully now, the NFL will continue to monitor his filthy ways.

  5. This “fine” is a complete joke. Smith is getting paid $10,750,000 this year. The “fine” amounts to .1395% of his salary. Or, to look at it another way, if a person made $100,000/year (which most people do NOT make), a fine for such a person would be $139.50.

    This is ridiculous, folks, for potentially causing great physical damage to someone.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.