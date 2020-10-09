Harrison Smith fined $15K for hit on Jordan Akins

Getty Images

Vikings safety Harrison Smith heard from the league after being ejected from last Sunday’s game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Texans tight end Jordan Akins.

Smith told reporters in Minnesota on Friday that he was fined $15,000 for the hit. He said that he is going to appeal the fine and said part of the reason is to hear what the league believes he should have done differently.

“Obviously, I wasn’t a fan of it,” Smith said of the ejection, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Akins suffered a concussion on the hit and remains in the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.