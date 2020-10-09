Jalen Ramsey does not want to talk about Golden Tate

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t want to talk about Golden Tate on Friday, his first media session since his postgame quarrel with the Giants receiver.

“No comment,” Ramsey said after practice Friday when asked about the set-to, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Ramsey then was asked whether he expected punishment from the NFL.

“I already said no comment, but no,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey also wouldn’t answer whether he had addressed the incident with coach Sean McVay or teammates. McVay said earlier this week he and Ramsey had talked to make “sure that we’re all on the same page.”

“You going to keep making me say no comment?” Ramsey said. “Is that what you all want? . . . Everybody has kind of answered it already, and I keep telling you no comment.”

Ramsey has two young daughters with Tate’s sister, Breonna. Tate took to social media last year to express his displeasure with Ramsey after Ramsey’s breakup with his then-pregnant sister.

Ramsey and Tate fought after Sunday’s game, with coaches, players and support personnel pulling them apart. Ramsey later paced outside the Giants locker room, waiting for Tate to emerge, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, though the players didn’t scuffle a second time.

Giants coach Joe Judge said his players insist Tate was merely defending himself against Ramsey, who threw the first punch. Tate, like Ramsey, declined to provide details.