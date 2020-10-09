Jamal Adams is expected to return Week Seven

Getty Images

Safety Jamal Adams won’t play this week, but his return might come sooner than later.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is optimistic Adams can get back on the field following Seattle’s Week Six off week. That would put Adams in the lineup for Week Seven against the Cardinals.

“It’s really hard on him, because he’s so competitive and he’s at the far end of the spectrum in the kind of energy that he brings and operates with and his expectations are so high,” Carroll said, via NFL.com. “To have to deal with the frustration of not being able to express all of that is really difficult. I recognize that only as a strength and a positive. We’ve worked our way through it, and it’s why I made the declaration with him early so we’re not hanging with it during the week.

“He’s applying himself to his rehab like he does on the football field. He’s really going for it and he’s going to be ready for it next turn, just not this one.”

Adams has a groin injury that took him out of the victory over the Cowboys in the fourth quarter. Ryan Neal has replaced Adams on the league’s 32nd-ranked defense.