Jets have a “presumptive positive” COVID-19 test result

The New York Jets are the latest team to have a COVID-19 concern.

Per multiple sources, the Jets have received a positive test result for a players. It’s a “presumptive positive.” The players currently is being re-tested to determine whether it’s a false positive.

The players and coaches have been sent home for the day, out of an abundance of caution.

More will be known in the coming hours, based on the results of the re-testing process. Regardless, the Jets won’t be working to prepare for Sunday’s game until they get the “all clear,” at the earliest.