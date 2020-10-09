Jets receive negative COVID-19 test results for all players

Getty Images

It’s the first good news the Jets have had this season: The team received the all clear Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the Jets received a positive test result for a player. The “presumptive positive” player was re-tested, and it was determined to be a false positive.

“This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel,” the Jets said in a statement. “Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing. As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.”

The Jets’ game against the Cardinals is on as scheduled for Sunday, and the team can return to their facility Saturday.