Joe Mixon is questionable with shin injury

Joe Mixon had a chest injury that sent him to the hospital for X-rays for three hours Saturday. He played 62 snaps and had 31 touches for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

So his addition to the injury report Thursday with a shin injury didn’t create angst in Cincinnati.

Mixon was limited in Friday’s practice as he was Thursday. The Bengals list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

For the season, Mixon has 90 touches for 403 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals list receiver John Ross (illness) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hamssting) as doubtful.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins is set to make his 2020 debut.