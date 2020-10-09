Julio Jones is questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Falcons star receiver Julio Jones remained out of practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

It might be time for the Falcons to hold out Jones until his hamstring is fully healed.

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

He sat out the Week Three game and was questionable entering Week Four when he left after 15 snaps.

Jones did not practice this week.

The Falcons list safety Jaylinn Hawkins as doubtful with a concussion.

Receiver Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee) and safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) are good to go for Sunday.