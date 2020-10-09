Kansas City creates a Joe Delaney Day

Getty Images

Regular visitors of this corner of the digital world know that, every June 29, we remember Chiefs running back Joe Delaney. Delaney died in 1983 while trying to save three drowning children in Louisiana.

Delaney has never gotten the recognition that his ultimate act of selflessness demands. That’s changing, at least in one way.

Via Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star, Mayor Quinton Lucas has proclaimed October 30 to be Joe Delaney Day in Kansas City.

That’s a great gesture, albeit long overdue. Here’s hoping that others (like the NFL itself) find a way to make sure all football fans know what Joe Delaney did.

We’ll continue to commemorate the anniversary of sacrifice every June. Every year, we hear from people who had never heard the story.