Kyle Shanahan: Looking like Jimmy Garoppolo will start

It appears the 49ers will be able to get their starting quarterback on the field against the Dolphins this Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday, which led head coach Kyle Shanahan to say it is “looking like” Garoppolo is going to be in the starting lineup. Shanahan said making sure that Garoppolo’s ankle held up well after two days of work is one of the final things they need to do before signing off on his return.

“I’ve been around too many guys with high ankle sprains that it can be perfect until all of a sudden, just one play, you get in one weird position and then it goes back to how it felt the week before,” Shanahan said on KNBR. “High ankle sprains are just different. They linger for a while. And that’s why I’ve seen guys come back in two weeks from them and I’ve seen it linger with guys an entire season where they miss about five games and they come back for two and then they just do something little and then they’re messed up for three more weeks.”

Shanahan said running back Raheem Mostert could also get back into the lineup this week. Mostert has missed two games with a knee injury, but has been practicing this week.