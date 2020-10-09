Lamar Jackson has full practice, declares himself “100 percent”

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have no concerns about the quarterback’s health heading into Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Jackson declared himself “100 percent, let’s do it” as he returned to the practice field Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Jackson had a full practice and will start Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said.

“He’s good to go,” Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice.

The reigning league MVP missed consecutive practices in the regular season for the first time in his career. He had a sore knee that kept him out Wednesday and then was hit with a stomach virus that sent him home Thursday.

“I don’t know if he ate something bad or what it was,” Harbaugh said. “We all get something like that periodically. It was a strange timing on that whole deal.”

Jackson has passed for seven touchdowns with one interception, while running for 235 yards and a touchdown. He is 3-0 against the Bengals as a starter, with three touchdowns and a pick.