Lamar Jackson practicing with Ravens on Friday

The Ravens practiced without quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday and Thursday, but any concern about his availability for Sunday has been put on the back burner.

Reports this week indicated that Jackson, who was listed with a knee injury and an illness, would be able to play against the Bengals. That looks like it will be the case as Jackson was back on the field for Friday’s practice session.

Multiple reporters who saw the open portion of practice said that Jackson was moving around well and that he was not wearing a brace or anything else on his knee.

A final injury report for the week that includes injury designations will be released later on Friday. Jackson’s return to action will likely keep him from getting one of those designations.