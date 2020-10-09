Lions lay off employees on business side

Getty Images

The business realities of COVID-19 have hit another team.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have laid off a number of staffers in the business side of the operation.

The Lions didn’t specify the number of jobs cut from their 300-person work force.

“Consistent with organizational policy, we will not be issuing comment on internal business matters,” the team said in a statement.

The team just announced that fans won’t be allowed to attend games at Ford Field until at least Nov. 15, and the loss of local revenue around the league has forced other teams to do the same.

“The business, I think, is set up so that you can weather this maybe better than some of the other sports because of the structure of how we share revenue and how we share the revenue in the form of the salary cap with the players,” team president Rod Wood said last month. “But I have no road map for how to deal with this, neither does anybody else, so everything we’re doing is you’re making decisions based upon what you know today.”

Things aren’t going much better on the football side, as they’re 1-3 and they’ve blown double-digit leads in all three losses.