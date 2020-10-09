Matt Nagy on Nick Foles comeback: “That’s who he is”

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Nick Foles got off to an ugly start on Thursday night, but in the end he did just enough for a couple late field goals to be the difference. After the game, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Foles gave the Bears what they needed.

“That’s who he is,” Nagy said. “All in all, the offense made plays when they had to, and I think that’s one of the special traits Nick has.”

Foles acknowledged that he struggled for much of the game.

“It wasn’t an easy game by any means,” Foles said. “We just kept fighting, kept fighting, and everyone just kept throwing punches. I would say the big thing from tonight was we got to learn how to go through a fistfight like this and come out on top. You don’t want them every week, but if that’s what it takes to win every week, that’s what we’ll do.”