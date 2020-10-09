Nick Foles not miffed after being snubbed by Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on October 9, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
Getty Images

After last night’s win over the Buccaneers, Bears quarterback Nick Foles looked a little like John Travolta in Pulp Fiction. Foles admits that he was watching and waiting for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to meet Foles on the field.

I didn’t realize the camera was on me,” Foles told Dan Patrick on Friday. “I was looking for him real quick. We’ll find a time down the road.”

The last time they met, Brady didn’t visit with Foles, either. At Super Bowl LII, however, things were a little chaotic. Last night, they weren’t.

Last night, unless Brady had suddenly decided to fully comply with all COVID-19 protocols and recommendations, Brady wanted to get off the field as quickly as he could after a stunning failure of situational awareness kept him from realizing that fourth down was indeed fourth down. In so doing, he definitely create the perception/reality of poor sportsmanship.

  1. Players aren’t supposed to gather, shake hands, and exchange jerseys after games at the moment, correct?

    Or, am I misunderstanding that protocol?

    If that IS the protocol, why are we saying players that adhere to it are poor sports?

    Didn’t Mahomes & Gilmore just get criticized for embracing after a game?

    These guys can’t win.

  3. After the Patriots last win, Tom Brady stood there without a mask and accepted hand shakes, hugs, and congratulations from each player from the opposing team. He was happy. He wasn’t happy after last nights loss. I don’t think he suddenly became aware of the Covid protocols. Actually, no players should be embracing after the games, but I don’t think the snub had anything to do with health and safety. I thought it was just poor sportsmanship. But I also remember some coach, years ago saying “you show me a good loser, and I’ll show you a loser”. Lol. Brady has six rings. I think I can find someone else to criticize.

    Technically you’re right. They’re not supposed to, but they do anyway. The point here is that Brady always meets (even this year) for a handshake when he wins. He rarely does so after a loss. He just got called out on it this time because it was Foles again who he infamously snubbed after the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

    But the tradition of QB's meeting after the game has continued. You can bump fists and at least acknowledge each other. Brady didn't do that. There was no attempt by Brady to do so.
    I understand he made a huge Boo Boo,…. but be a man Tom. Instead of running off in embarrassment.

  7. Well, didn’t they just play and had exposure to other players during the game and can’t even get a split second elbow or fist bump after the game? I think it’s poor gamesmanship in his part.

