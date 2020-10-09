Nick Foles not miffed after being snubbed by Tom Brady

Getty Images

After last night’s win over the Buccaneers, Bears quarterback Nick Foles looked a little like John Travolta in Pulp Fiction. Foles admits that he was watching and waiting for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to meet Foles on the field.

“I didn’t realize the camera was on me,” Foles told Dan Patrick on Friday. “I was looking for him real quick. We’ll find a time down the road.”

The last time they met, Brady didn’t visit with Foles, either. At Super Bowl LII, however, things were a little chaotic. Last night, they weren’t.

Last night, unless Brady had suddenly decided to fully comply with all COVID-19 protocols and recommendations, Brady wanted to get off the field as quickly as he could after a stunning failure of situational awareness kept him from realizing that fourth down was indeed fourth down. In so doing, he definitely create the perception/reality of poor sportsmanship.