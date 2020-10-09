No injury designation for Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that it was “looking like” Jimmy Garoppolo would start at quarterback against the Dolphins on Sunday, but wanted to see how he was doing after practicing the last two days went before making any final decisions.

It seems Garoppolo’s ankle is holding up well. The 49ers did not give him an injury designation on Friday afternoon and that puts him on track to play for the first time since Week Two.

The 49ers will be without three cornerbacks as Dontae Johnson (groin), Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), and K'Waun Williams (knee, hip) have been ruled out. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (biceps) is also out and should be moving to injured reserve as he’s set to miss the rest of the season.

Running back Raheem Mostert (knee), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (illness), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Samuel missed practice on Thursday and Friday.