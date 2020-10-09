Oren Burks named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Oren Burks has been named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for this week.

Burks and his wife Jocelyn hosted a fundraiser for House of Hope Green Bay that raised money to help women and children experiencing homelessness. They raised thousands of dollars for the cause, including a $2,200 donation that came from Burks’ fellow linebackers.

“There are so many players around the league and in sport who maximize their platform to create change in the communities they care about,” Burks said in a statement. “I’m honored to be recognized among my peers as an example of what it looks like to shift the narrative of being more than an athlete. . . . During a particularly difficult year for all of us, it’s important that we are intentional about how our actions can bring about hope and positivity.”

The NFLPA donated $10,000 to House of Hope in Burks’ name and helped start a crowdfunding campaign for the organization. Burks and the other weekly winners of the Community MVP are eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.