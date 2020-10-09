Ravens sign Khalil Dorsey off of practice squad

Getty Images

The Ravens called cornerback Khalil Dorsey up from the practice squad on a temporary basis the last two weeks and they made a more permanent move with him on Friday.

Dorsey has been signed to the active roster. He fills the roster spot that opened when the Ravens waived safety Geno Stone this week.

The Ravens would have had to expose Dorsey to waivers if they called him up on a temporary basis for a third time.

Dorsey has played four defensive snaps and 30 special teams snaps for the Ravens this season. He has been credited with one tackle.

Two Ravens cornerbacks — Marcus Peters (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (knee) — are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.