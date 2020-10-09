Report: Bears fear James Daniels is out for season

Getty Images

The Bears won on Thursday night, but they may have lost a starting offensive lineman for the year in the process.

Left guard James Daniels injured his pectoral during the 20-19 win over Tampa Bay. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team fears it is a season-ending injury.

Daniels will have an MRI on Friday in order to reach a final diagnosis. The 2018 second-round pick has started every game this season and the last 31 games that the Bears have played.

Alex Bars replaced Daniels for the final 31 offensive snaps on Thursday night. If he takes over for Daniels in Week Six against the Panthers, it would mark his first NFL start.