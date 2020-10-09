Revised protocols contain broad mask requirements for games in Buffalo, San Francisco

Getty Images

The NFL issued revised game-day COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday. Those protocols create a significant change when it comes to players on the sidelines in two NFL cities.

“[M]asks will be mandatory for all individuals (including players) on the sidelines in at [sic] Buffalo and San Francisco,” the protocols explain at page 43, footnote 8.

That’s a broad requirement, applying to all players who at any give time are in uniform but not in the game.

Currently, players on the sidelines rarely wear masks, a visual that seems odd at best when juxtaposed against the non-players who are wearing masks on the sideline. For Sunday’s Dolphins-49ers game and for the Week Six Chiefs-Bills game, the league wants everyone on the sidelines to wear a mask at all times.

Whether that actually happens is a different story.