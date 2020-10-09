Russell Wilson: D.K. Metcalf “best in the world at what he does”

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was full of praise for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf after the team’s season-opening win in September and the last month has done nothing to douse his fondness for the second-year wideout.

Metcalf has 16 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns while helping Seattle open the season with four straight victories. His average of 25.2 yards per catch is the best in the league and Wilson said on Thursday that he believes that Metcalf has already ascended to the upper echelon at his position.

“He’s the best in the world at what he does,” Wilson said, via Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times. “He’s continued to evolve into one of the best receivers in the game. Not to be shy about it, I think he is one of the top receivers in the game. He can do it all — he can run by you, he can jump over you, he can get physical with you. . . . He just approaches the game the right way.”

Wilson’s start to the season has created early talk about his chances at winning MVP this year. More of the same from Metcalf over the entire season would boost that bid along with Metcalf’s place among the league’s top wideouts.